A program for the 422nd Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony is held at RAF Croughton, England, June 25, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 05:48
|Photo ID:
|8499258
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-KS661-1004
|Resolution:
|6071x4047
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 422nd Security Forces Squadron assumption of command [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
