The Idaho National Guard held a change of command ceremony June 25, 2024, signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak and the incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan. Idaho Gov. Brad Little presided over the ceremony, which included the passing of the colors and other customary military traditions. Donnellan had served as the assistant adjutant general- Air and commander of the Idaho Air National Guard since 2019. He was promoted to major general in a private ceremony prior to the change of command. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 01:34
|Photo ID:
|8498972
|VIRIN:
|240625-Z-AY311-3626
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho’s 26th adjutant general [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho’s 26th adjutant general
