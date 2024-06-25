Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho’s 26th adjutant general

The Idaho National Guard held a change of command ceremony June 25, 2024, signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak and the incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan. Idaho Gov. Brad Little presided over the ceremony, which included the passing of the colors and other customary military traditions. Donnellan had served as the assistant adjutant general- Air and commander of the Idaho Air National Guard since 2019. He was promoted to major general in a private ceremony prior to the change of command. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

