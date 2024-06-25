Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho's 26th adjutant general

    Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho’s 26th adjutant general

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho National Guard held a change of command ceremony June 25, 2024, signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak and the incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan. Idaho Gov. Brad Little presided over the ceremony, which included the passing of the colors and other customary military traditions. Donnellan had served as the assistant adjutant general- Air and commander of the Idaho Air National Guard since 2019. He was promoted to major general in a private ceremony prior to the change of command. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:34
    Photo ID: 8498972
    VIRIN: 240625-Z-AY311-3626
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho’s 26th adjutant general [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho’s 26th adjutant general
    Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho&rsquo;s 26th adjutant general

    Change of Command
    Idaho National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak
    Idaho’s 26th adjutant general
    Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan

