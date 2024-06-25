Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan becomes Idaho’s 26th adjutant general

The Idaho National Guard held a change of command ceremony June 25, signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak and the incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan.



Garshak served as the commander of the Idaho National Guard and as the adjutant general of Idaho since his appointment in 2017 by former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter. Earlier this month, Gov. Brad Little appointed Donnellan as the state’s 26th adjutant general following Garshak’s retirement, which will occur in a separate ceremony later this week.



“My time as Idaho’s 25th adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard has been the highest honor and most rewarding of my career,” said Garshak. “I am forever grateful for having had this opportunity.”



Under Garshak’s command, the Idaho Army National Guard completed multiple deployments, including the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s back-to-back deployments in support of Operation Spartan Shield from 2021-2023 in Southwest Asia. The 124th Fighter Wing completed its second largest deployment in 2020, deploying to 17 bases in 13 countries in support of four named operations.



Locally, the Idaho National Guard was activated four times during the Covid-19 pandemic to complete more than 100 missions throughout the state. The Idaho National Guard was also activated to support wildfire fighting efforts in California and Idaho and deployed twice to Washington D.C. to support civil authorities in the nation’s capital.



Donnellan had served as the assistant adjutant general- Air and commander of the Idaho Air National Guard since 2019. He was promoted to major general in a private ceremony prior to the change of command.



In addition to commanding the Idaho National Guard, the adjutant general oversees the Idaho Military Division, which includes the Idaho Office of Emergency Management; the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy; the Public Safety Commission; STARBASE Idaho; and the Idaho Military Museum.



Gov. Little presided over the ceremony, which included the passing of the colors and other customary military traditions.



“Thank you, Gov. Little for your leadership as our Commander in Chief, and for your trust and confidence in me as the 26th adjutant general of Idaho,” Donnellan said. “It is my solemn promise to you and the citizens of Idaho that the Idaho National Guard will continue to be ready and relevant for any challenges overseas or at home.”



The Idaho National Guard consists of the Idaho Army National Guard and the Idaho Air National Guard. The Idaho Army National Guard comprises more than 3,000 citizen-Soldiers who serve in nearly two dozen Idaho communities. The Idaho Air National Guard includes more than 1,300 citizen-Airmen who serve primarily in the Treasure Valley. In addition, the Idaho Military Division is the state’s fourth largest employer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 Story ID: 474847 Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US