Congressional EOD Caucus visits MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kenneth Fuqua, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with 3rd Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, explains the application of a 3D printed shape charge during a visit from the Congressional EOD Caucus at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 21, 2024. A staff delegation from the congressional EOD Caucus visited MCBH in an effort to develop legislation aimed at advancing the goals and priorities of the EOD community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

