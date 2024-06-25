240621-M-VS122-1213

A member of the Congressional EOD Caucus prepares to explode a C4 shape charge during a demolition range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 21, 2024. A staff delegation from the congressional EOD Caucus visited MCBH in an effort to develop legislation aimed at advancing the goals and priorities of the EOD community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)
