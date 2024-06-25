Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240621-M-VS122-1213 [Image 2 of 11]

    240621-M-VS122-1213

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A member of the Congressional EOD Caucus prepares to explode a C4 shape charge during a demolition range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 21, 2024. A staff delegation from the congressional EOD Caucus visited MCBH in an effort to develop legislation aimed at advancing the goals and priorities of the EOD community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

