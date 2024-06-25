A U.S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron airman fires an M249 light machine gun during heavy weapons qualification at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. The M249 can fire up to 850 rounds per minute and has a maximum range of 3600 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

