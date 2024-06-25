Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron airman fires an M249 light machine gun during heavy weapons qualification at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. The M249 can fire up to 850 rounds per minute and has a maximum range of 3600 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 19:31
    Photo ID: 8498290
    VIRIN: 240618-F-NU460-1232
    Resolution: 6441x4297
    Size: 20.9 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Heavy Weapons Qualification [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Security Forces
    EOD
    Readiness

