III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane

III Armored Corps Soldiers react to fire on the contact lane as part of the III AC Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, KS, on June 25, 2024. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Tyler Selige)

