Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane [Image 2 of 10]

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    III Armored Corps Soldiers react to fire on the contact lane as part of the III AC Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, KS, on June 25, 2024. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Tyler Selige)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8498281
    VIRIN: 240625-A-TS338-1241
    Resolution: 4407x2938
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Contact Lane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    best squad competition
    react to contact
    YoV
    #IIIACBestSquad24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT