Lt. Gen. Schiess visits Space Delta 7

Members of Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance pose with Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander, for a group photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024. DEL 7 provides critical, time-sensitive and actionable intelligence to the Space Force and joint forces for space domain operations to allow for the detection, characterization and targeting of adversary space capabilities. (Courtesy Photo)

