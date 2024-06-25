Members of Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance pose with Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander, for a group photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024. DEL 7 provides critical, time-sensitive and actionable intelligence to the Space Force and joint forces for space domain operations to allow for the detection, characterization and targeting of adversary space capabilities. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8498204
|VIRIN:
|240614-X-X1914-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Schiess visits Space Delta 7 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
