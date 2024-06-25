Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Schiess visits Space Delta 7 [Image 2 of 2]

    Lt. Gen. Schiess visits Space Delta 7

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance pose with Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander, for a group photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024. DEL 7 provides critical, time-sensitive and actionable intelligence to the Space Force and joint forces for space domain operations to allow for the detection, characterization and targeting of adversary space capabilities. (Courtesy Photo)

    ISR
    Space Force
    Space Delta 7
    DEL 7

