Lt. Gen. Schiess visits Space Delta 7

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Ramiro Lopez, 72nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron operations superintendent, left, observes as Spc. 3 Damien Oleson, 72 ISRS expeditionary ISR technician, right, briefs Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander, center, on antenna operations and radio frequency monitoring at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024. During a Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance immersion, Guardians provided Schiess a mission brief, highlighting how their forces are presented and how the units support the Space Force Generation model. (Courtesy Photo)

