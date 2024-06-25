Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Schiess visits Space Delta 7

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Ramiro Lopez, 72nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron operations superintendent, left, observes as Spc. 3 Damien Oleson, 72 ISRS expeditionary ISR technician, right, briefs Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander, center, on antenna operations and radio frequency monitoring at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024. During a Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance immersion, Guardians provided Schiess a mission brief, highlighting how their forces are presented and how the units support the Space Force Generation model. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, Lt. Gen. Schiess visits Space Delta 7 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

