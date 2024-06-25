Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rowing Competition at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 7 of 8]

    Rowing Competition at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Scott Terry, Team Special Operations (SOCOM) athlete, competes in the 4-minute indoor rowing race at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 25, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    This work, Rowing Competition at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sports
    Warrior
    rowing
    veterans
    WarriorGames24
    WG24

