U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Harley Meagley, Team Special Operations (SOCOM) athlete, competes in the 4-minute indoor rowing race at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 25, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 17:53 Photo ID: 8498142 VIRIN: 240625-A-JR267-9866 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 18.38 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rowing Competition at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.