    2025th Transportation Company Annual Training [Image 8 of 8]

    2025th Transportation Company Annual Training

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    A soldier in the 2025th Transportation Company from Jacksonville, Alabama secures a vehicle on a tractor trailor during an annual training exercise, June 21, 2024, at Eglin Air Force Base. Annual Training is a two-week period of unit development conducted yearly by National Guard and Reserve components. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8497606
    VIRIN: 240621-Z-AO788-1318
    Resolution: 5067x3378
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025th Transportation Company Annual Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Alabama National Guard
    exercise
    Eglin Air Force Base
    tractor trailer

