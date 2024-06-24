A soldier from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, coordinates equipment turn-ins while undergoing the Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, June 18, 2024. R2E allows units to receive immediate property accountability relief for excess equipment, enabling them to focus on new equipment fielding without the burden of obsolete material. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:39 Photo ID: 8497182 VIRIN: 240618-A-TD292-1004 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1.01 MB Location: JBLM, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.