Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 1 of 7]

    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    7th Infantry Division

    A soldier from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, sorts documents with equipment while undergoing the Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program. R2E allows units to receive immediate property accountability relief for excess equipment, enabling them to focus on new equipment fielding without the burden of obsolete material. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8497133
    VIRIN: 240618-A-TD292-1005
    Resolution: 1438x959
    Size: 715.73 KB
    Location: JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    R2E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT