Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2

    KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens 

    162nd Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard and operated by an integrated Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center flight-crew, sits on the tarmac in Kona, Hawaii. The Test Center flight-crew tested the Real-Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) system while supporting Sentry Aloha. (DoD photo by Johazais Wyble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8496778
    VIRIN: 240608-F-DK606-6236
    Resolution: 5822x2539
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: KONA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2
    Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2
    Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    AFRC
    Modernization
    UTANG
    AATC
    SentryAloha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT