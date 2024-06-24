A KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard and operated by an integrated Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center flight-crew, sits on the tarmac in Kona, Hawaii. The Test Center flight-crew tested the Real-Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) system while supporting Sentry Aloha. (DoD photo by Johazais Wyble)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8496778
|VIRIN:
|240608-F-DK606-6236
|Resolution:
|5822x2539
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|KONA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
