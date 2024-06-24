Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2 [Image 2 of 3]

    Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2

    KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens 

    162nd Wing

    The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, Deputy Commander, Colonel David DeAngelis, observes boom operator Senior Master Sgt. Jay Avila perform in-flight refueling during Sentry Aloha 24-2. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8496775
    VIRIN: 240612-F-DK606-9269
    Resolution: 7144x4465
    Size: 33.13 MB
    Location: KONA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    AFRC
    Modernization
    AATC
    SentryAloha

