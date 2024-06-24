The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, Deputy Commander, Colonel David DeAngelis, observes boom operator Senior Master Sgt. Jay Avila perform in-flight refueling during Sentry Aloha 24-2. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8496775
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-DK606-9269
|Resolution:
|7144x4465
|Size:
|33.13 MB
|Location:
|KONA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
