Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 12:03 Photo ID: 8496775 VIRIN: 240612-F-DK606-9269 Resolution: 7144x4465 Size: 33.13 MB Location: KONA, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center Advances Air Reserve Component capabilities with testing at Sentry Aloha 24-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.