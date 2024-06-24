Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students [Image 3 of 5]

    2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 24, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids meets with the new incoming International students for the class of 2028. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8496733
    VIRIN: 240624-N-BD231-1017
    Resolution: 4068x2712
    Size: 789.58 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students [Image 5 of 5], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students
    2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students
    2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students
    2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students
    2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT