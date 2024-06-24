2024 USNA Superintendent Vice Adm. Davids Welcomes Incoming International Students

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 24, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids meets with the new incoming International students for the class of 2028. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

