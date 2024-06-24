Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL 2024 Summer Olympics [Image 2 of 5]

    JB MDL 2024 Summer Olympics

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst compete during the 2024 Summer Olympics basketball event at JB MDL, N.J., June 24, 2024. The 87th Force Support Squadron-lead event helps to boost morale and celebrate 15 years of Joint Basing at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:34
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    87th FSS
    2024 Summer Olympics

