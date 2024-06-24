Members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst compete during the 2024 Summer Olympics basketball event at JB MDL, N.J., June 24, 2024. The 87th Force Support Squadron-lead event helps to boost morale and celebrate 15 years of Joint Basing at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)
This work, JB MDL 2024 Summer Olympics [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
