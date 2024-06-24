JB MDL 2024 Summer Olympics

Members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst compete during the 2024 Summer Olympics basketball event at JB MDL, N.J., June 24, 2024. The 87th Force Support Squadron-lead event helps to boost morale and celebrate 15 years of Joint Basing at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

