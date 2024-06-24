A 2024 Summer Olympics participants watches opening remarks during the kick-off event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 24, 2024. The 87th Force Support Squadron hosted the installation-wide event with a focus to enhance the Warrior Heart Initiative and foster camaraderie among our joint service members (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:21 Photo ID: 8496470 VIRIN: 240624-F-RF516-1002 Resolution: 4119x2744 Size: 1.34 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 JB MDL Summer Olympics Kick-off [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.