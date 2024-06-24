Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 JB MDL Summer Olympics Kick-off [Image 2 of 2]

    2024 JB MDL Summer Olympics Kick-off

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A 2024 Summer Olympics participants watches opening remarks during the kick-off event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 24, 2024. The 87th Force Support Squadron hosted the installation-wide event with a focus to enhance the Warrior Heart Initiative and foster camaraderie among our joint service members (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:21
    Photo ID: 8496470
    VIRIN: 240624-F-RF516-1002
    Resolution: 4119x2744
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 JB MDL Summer Olympics Kick-off [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2024 JB MDL Summer Olympics kick-off
    2024 JB MDL Summer Olympics Kick-off

    TAGS

    joint forces
    morale
    Summer Olympics
    87th FSS
    87th Force Support Squadron

