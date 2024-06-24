U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Van Zlike, U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix command sergeant major, gives opening remarks during the Summer Olympics kick-off event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 24, 2024. The 87th Force Support Squadron hosted the installation-wide event with a focus to enhance the Warrior Heart Initiative and foster camaraderie among our joint service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8496468
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-RF516-1003
|Resolution:
|2707x1803
|Size:
|456.78 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 JB MDL Summer Olympics kick-off [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT