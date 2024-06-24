Ten squads of U.S. Soldiers from across III Corps units conduct a zero, qualify with their M4 rifles, and shoot under stress at Range 3 on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 24, 2024. The squads participated in the III Corps Best Squad Competition 2024, in order to decide what team will advance to the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)

