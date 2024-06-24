Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 29 of 35]

    III Corps Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Ten squads of U.S. Soldiers from across III Corps units conduct a zero, qualify with their M4 rifles, and shoot under stress at Range 3 on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 24, 2024. The squads participated in the III Corps Best Squad Competition 2024, in order to decide what team will advance to the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)

    This work, III Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Riley
    III Corps
    1st Infantry Division
    Best Squad Competition 2024
    #IIIACBestSquad24

