U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force and the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Tennessee National Guard employ the Autonomous Multi-domain Launcher (AML) to fire two Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) during the exercise Valiant Shield 24 sink exercise (SINKEX), at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 16, 2024. The AML engaged a maritime target alongside other joint assets during the SINKEX. The Valiant Shield 24 SINKEX marked the first time the AML and the PrSM were employed outside of the U.S. and a significant milestone in the U.S. Army’s continuing development of long-range fires capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 19:12 Photo ID: 8495187 VIRIN: 240615-M-ZL739-1048 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.98 MB Location: AIRAI, PW Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valiant Shield 24: Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.