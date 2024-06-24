Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valiant Shield 24: Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    Valiant Shield 24: Live Fire Exercise

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force and the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Tennessee National Guard employ the Autonomous Multi-domain Launcher (AML) to fire two Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) during the exercise Valiant Shield 24 sink exercise (SINKEX), at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 16, 2024. The AML engaged a maritime target alongside other joint assets during the SINKEX. The Valiant Shield 24 SINKEX marked the first time the AML and the PrSM were employed outside of the U.S. and a significant milestone in the U.S. Army’s continuing development of long-range fires capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

