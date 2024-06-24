The Botswana Defence Force Band performs with the U.S. Air Forces Africa Band at the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024 icebreaker dinner in Gaborone, Botswana, June 24, 2024. ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Southern Europe task Force, Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 18:36 Photo ID: 8495139 VIRIN: 240623-M-VF398-1013 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 14.42 MB Location: BW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Forces Africa Band Performs with Botswana Defence Force Band [Image 16 of 16], by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.