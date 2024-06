Crew members aboard USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) work together to launch the Long Range Interceptor (LRI), an 11-meter high speed launch vessel designed to be deployed via a rear launching ramp on U.S. Coast Guard cutters. Kimball provides search-and-rescue coverage and conducts living marine resources and counter Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing operations during its patrol of the Bering Sea.

