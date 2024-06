U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Whitt and Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Lebeau receive a lift on a firetruck ladder with a firefighter from the Unalaska Fire Department in Dutch Harbor, Alaska to perform repairs in elevated locations on the USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756). Kimball provides search-and-rescue coverage and conducts living marine resources and counter Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing operations during its patrol of the Bering Sea.

