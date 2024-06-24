Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point Cadets Benefit from Half Century of Explosives Experience

    West Point Cadets Benefit from Half Century of Explosives Experience

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Joe Domanico uses models to explain how smoke obscurants are made and used during the classroom portion of the West Point cadet field trip.

    pyrotechnics explosives chemistry

