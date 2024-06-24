Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point Cadets Benefit from Half Century of Explosives Experience [Image 2 of 2]

    West Point Cadets Benefit from Half Century of Explosives Experience

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center’s explosives chemistry expert Joseph Domanico explains to a group of West Point cadets how smoke obscurants are used on the battlefield during a field trip on June 4, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:39
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    pyrotechnics explosives chemistry

