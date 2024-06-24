240615-N-AV223-2075 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2024) CMV-22B Ospreys, assigned to the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 13:09 Photo ID: 8494251 VIRIN: 240615-N-AV223-2075 Resolution: 4653x2617 Size: 1.17 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osprey Operations Onboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Derek Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.