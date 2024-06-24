Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osprey Operations Onboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 19 of 24]

    Osprey Operations Onboard USS Carl Vinson

    AT SEA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Derek Kelley 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    240615-N-AV223-1669 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2024) A CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Kelley)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 13:13
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, Osprey Operations Onboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Derek Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    naval aviation, Naval Air Forces, CMV-22B Osprey, C3F, Flight operations, FlyNavy

