    Say 'cheese', over [Image 2 of 2]

    Say 'cheese', over

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Master Sgt. Vincent Martinez, assigned to the 51st Combat Communications Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, talks on a radio with Avery Statuto as her family takes a picture in front of Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia, June 22, 2024. Robins Airmen supported the Macon Bacon Military Appreciation Night with a variety of military vehicles and equipment, static displays and photo opportunities for game attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

    baseball
    kids
    radios
    Robins Air Force Base
    Macon Bacon
    51st Combat Communication Squadron

