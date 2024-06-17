Say 'cheese', over

Master Sgt. Vincent Martinez, assigned to the 51st Combat Communications Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, talks on a radio with Avery Statuto as her family takes a picture in front of Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia, June 22, 2024. Robins Airmen supported the Macon Bacon Military Appreciation Night with a variety of military vehicles and equipment, static displays and photo opportunities for game attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

