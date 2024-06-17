Master Sgt. Vincent Martinez, assigned to the 51st Combat Communications Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, talks on a radio with Avery Statuto as her family takes a picture in front of Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia, June 22, 2024. Robins Airmen supported the Macon Bacon Military Appreciation Night with a variety of military vehicles and equipment, static displays and photo opportunities for game attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8493948
|VIRIN:
|240622-F-SO154-1002
|Resolution:
|5159x3190
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Say 'cheese', over [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
