    Can you read me, over? [Image 1 of 2]

    Can you read me, over?

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Master Sgt. Vincent Martinez, assigned to the 51st Combat Communications Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, talks to Matteo Statuto on a radio before the start of the Macon Bacon Baseball Military Appreciation Night game held at Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia, June 22, 2024. Martinez and other Robins AFB Airmen supported the game with military vehicle and equipment displays, recruiting tables, the Base Honor Guard and a national anthem singer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

    This work, Can you read me, over? [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    baseball
    kids
    radios
    recruiting
    51st Combat Communications Squadron
    Macon Bacon

