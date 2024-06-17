Master Sgt. Vincent Martinez, assigned to the 51st Combat Communications Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, talks to Matteo Statuto on a radio before the start of the Macon Bacon Baseball Military Appreciation Night game held at Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia, June 22, 2024. Martinez and other Robins AFB Airmen supported the game with military vehicle and equipment displays, recruiting tables, the Base Honor Guard and a national anthem singer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:38 Photo ID: 8493947 VIRIN: 240622-F-SO154-1001 Resolution: 5385x3487 Size: 1.55 MB Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Can you read me, over? [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.