Master Sgt. Vincent Martinez, assigned to the 51st Combat Communications Squadron from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, talks to Matteo Statuto on a radio before the start of the Macon Bacon Baseball Military Appreciation Night game held at Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia, June 22, 2024. Martinez and other Robins AFB Airmen supported the game with military vehicle and equipment displays, recruiting tables, the Base Honor Guard and a national anthem singer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8493947
|VIRIN:
|240622-F-SO154-1001
|Resolution:
|5385x3487
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Can you read me, over? [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
