Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th MXG change of command [Image 9 of 9]

    20th MXG change of command

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 20th Maintenance Group squadron commanders stand at attention with their Airmen during the 20th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 11, 2024. The 20th MXG comprises five squadrons with over 1,800 personnel, ensuring the mission readiness of the wing’s U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8493937
    VIRIN: 240611-F-VV695-1033
    Resolution: 5634x3756
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th MXG change of command [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th MXG change of command
    20th MXG change of command
    20th MXG change of command
    20th MXG change of command
    20th MXG change of command
    20th MXG change of command
    20th MXG change of command
    20th MXG change of command
    20th MXG change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    20th FW
    20th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT