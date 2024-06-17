20th MXG change of command

U.S. Air Force 20th Maintenance Group squadron commanders stand at attention with their Airmen during the 20th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 11, 2024. The 20th MXG comprises five squadrons with over 1,800 personnel, ensuring the mission readiness of the wing’s U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

