JBAB hosts SAPR Olympics

U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsmen pose with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and representatives from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team for a celebratory group photo on JBAB, Washington, D.C., March 29, 2024. The Navy Guardsmen’s “Team Bears” won the 2024 SAPR Olympics tug-of-war competition against their Air Force Honor Guard counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

