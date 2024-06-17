Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB hosts SAPR Olympics [Image 2 of 2]

    JBAB hosts SAPR Olympics

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsmen pose with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and representatives from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team for a celebratory group photo on JBAB, Washington, D.C., March 29, 2024. The Navy Guardsmen’s “Team Bears” won the 2024 SAPR Olympics tug-of-war competition against their Air Force Honor Guard counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 10:01
    Photo ID: 8493759
    VIRIN: 240329-F-OU358-1426
    Resolution: 5262x3501
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB hosts SAPR Olympics [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBAB hosts SAPR Olympics
    JBAB hosts SAPR Olympics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBAB
    SAPR Olympics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT