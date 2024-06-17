U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsmen pose with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and representatives from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team for a celebratory group photo on JBAB, Washington, D.C., March 29, 2024. The Navy Guardsmen’s “Team Bears” won the 2024 SAPR Olympics tug-of-war competition against their Air Force Honor Guard counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8493759
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-OU358-1426
|Resolution:
|5262x3501
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB hosts SAPR Olympics [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT