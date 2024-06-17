JBAB hosts SAPR Olympics

U.S. Navy Seaman Rachel Duff, Navy Ceremonial Guardsman, sprints during a running competition for the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Olympics event on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washinton, D.C., March 29, 2024. The competition consisted of tug-of-war, foot racing, egg carrying, sack racing and beer goggle racing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)
