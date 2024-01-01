Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Breeze 2024-1 ship arrival

    GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Ships from France, Germany and Estonia pull into King George V Docks in support of the first serial of exercise Sea Breeze 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland, June 21, 2024. Sea Breeze is a joint mine countermeasure exercise between the U.S., Royal Navy and Ukrainian Navy. Sea Breeze 2024-1, led by U.S. 6th Fleet and hosted by the U.K., focuses on the integration and command and control of Mine Countermeasure Vessels and a Ukrainian task group HQ augmented by international staff officers and mentors. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

    (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 05:13
    Photo ID: 8493471
    VIRIN: 240621-D-AV821-1085
    Resolution: 2121x1414
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: GLASGOW, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2024-1 ship arrival, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVEUR
    SEABREEZE24-1

