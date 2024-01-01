Ships from France, Germany and Estonia pull into King George V Docks in support of the first serial of exercise Sea Breeze 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland, June 21, 2024. Sea Breeze is a joint mine countermeasure exercise between the U.S., Royal Navy and Ukrainian Navy. Sea Breeze 2024-1, led by U.S. 6th Fleet and hosted by the U.K., focuses on the integration and command and control of Mine Countermeasure Vessels and a Ukrainian task group HQ augmented by international staff officers and mentors. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
(U.S. Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 05:13
|Photo ID:
|8493471
|VIRIN:
|240621-D-AV821-1085
|Resolution:
|2121x1414
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|GLASGOW, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea Breeze 2024-1 ship arrival, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT