Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave

George Tweed’s daughter Lolly Tweed, son-in-law Bradley Mulvihill, and two grandsons Brian and Casey Mulvihill pose in Tweed’s Cave on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 24, 2024. During WWII, Radioman First Class, George Tweed was the only American servicemember to survive the occupation. At a great risk to their own lives, CHamoru families assisted Tweed in evading capture from Dec. 8, 1941 to July 10, 1944. The descendants of the Artero and Tweed families hiked to ‘Tweed’s Cave’ where Antonio Artero family hid George Tweed during Imperial Japan’s occupation of Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

