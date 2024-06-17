Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave [Image 8 of 10]

    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, and Lolly Tweed hike back from Tweed’s Cave on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 24, 2024. During WWII, Radioman First Class, George Tweed was the only American servicemember to survive the occupation. At a great risk to their own lives, CHamoru families assisted Tweed in evading capture from Dec. 8, 1941 to July 10, 1944. The descendants of the Artero and Tweed families hiked to ‘Tweed’s Cave’ where Antonio Artero’s family hid George Tweed during Imperial Japan’s occupation of Guam. George Tweed’s daughter Lolly, son-in-law Bradley Mulvihill, and two grandsons Brian and Casey Mulvihill, hiked alongside U.S. Army retired Maj. Gen. Roderick Leon Guerrero the grandson of Antonio Artero and a small group from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 03:18
    Photo ID: 8493458
    VIRIN: 240624-M-YQ372-1535
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 28.79 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed family hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave
    Artero and Tweed families hike to Tweed’s Cave

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Artero and Tweed, an unbreakable bond

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT