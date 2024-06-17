Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Captains Cup [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Fitzgerald Captains Cup

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    Pacific Ocean (June 23, 2024) Sailors compete in a planking competition during a Captain's Cup event on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of the basic phase to complete certifications and training events in preparation for future sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Captains Cup [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Fitzgerald
    Steel Beach
    Captains Cup
    US Navy

