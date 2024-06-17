USS Fitzgerald Captains Cup

Pacific Ocean (June 23, 2024) Sailors compete in a planking competition during a Captain's Cup event on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of the basic phase to complete certifications and training events in preparation for future sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US