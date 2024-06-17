Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Generation Squad Weapon Testing [Image 10 of 10]

    Next Generation Squad Weapon Testing

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Sgt. Shandell Green, a scout with B Company, 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, engages targets with the XM7 rifle and XM157 scope, part of the Next Generation Squad Weapon system, during testing of the rifle and scope at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, June 13, 2024. The system includes the XM7 rifle, the XM250 automatic rifle, and the XM157 fire control system, which are designed to replace the current M4 carbine, M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, and the M240 machine gun. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    TAGS

    west virginia army national guard
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    next generation squad weapon
    NGSW

