Next Generation Squad Weapon Testing

U.S. Army Sgt. Greg Richmond, with C Troop, 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, prepares to engage targets during night fire testing of the Next Generation Squad Weapon system’s XM7 rifle and XM157 scope at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, June 13, 2024. The system includes the XM7 rifle, the XM250 automatic rifle, and the XM157 fire control system, which are designed to replace the current M4 carbine, M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, and the M240 machine gun. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

