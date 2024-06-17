Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Langley speaks with YALI member [Image 7 of 8]

    Gen. Langley speaks with YALI member

    GABORONE, BOTSWANA

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Linniman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Mr. Baboloki Semele, a Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) member, who currently works at the African Union, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, in Gaborone, Botswana, June 23, 2024. 

    African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Linniman)

    ACHOD24, AFRICOM, Botswana, ACHOD, African Chiefs of Defense Conference, BDF 

