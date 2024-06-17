2024 DoD Warrior Games Precision Air Sports

ORLANDO, Florida (June 23, 2024) Adrian Spaulding, from Team Air Force prepares to sight in for the Precision Air competition at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real-time. The 10-day event is composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June. 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

