    2024 DoD Warrior Games Precision Air Sports [Image 4 of 5]

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Precision Air Sports

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Florida (June 23, 2024) Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Steven Flemming sights in for the Precision Air competition at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real-time. The 10-day event is composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June. 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 16:22
    Photo ID: 8492989
    VIRIN: 240623-N-JQ001-1014
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games Precision Air Sports [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

