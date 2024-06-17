Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kade Nelson conducts routine maintenance on the loader of a Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) onboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Jul. 19, 2024. USS Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 16:23 Photo ID: 8492982 VIRIN: 240619-N-GZ228-1045 Resolution: 6993x4662 Size: 1.44 MB Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.